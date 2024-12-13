Diamonds gear up for Darlaston as they aim to get back to winning ways

Tarik Dallas could return for AFC Rushden & Diamonds this weekend (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​AFC Rushden & Diamonds look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they entertain Darlaston Town at Hayden Road (ko 3pm).

Rushden played out a goalless draw at bottom club Grantham Town last weekend, a result that left Michael Harriman’s side with four games without a win.

Diamonds went into last weekend’s showdown without five first team squad members, and fielded a makeshift defence with all four defenders playing out of position.

So, a clean sheet was a very creditable result in very difficult conditions as Storm Darragh hit Lincolnshire!

Boss Harriman said: “The ball was regularly off the pitch due to the high winds, and playing football was just impossible!

“They wasted time from the off and were just happy to take a draw. But that’s football, we’ll take the point and move on.”

This Saturday sees a home game versus sixth-placed Darlaston - a team that Diamonds beat 2-1 back in September.

A defensively strong side, the Walsall-based club lie one place outside the play-offs and are currently in indifferent form having won only one of their past five games, having made a very strong start to the season.

Last time out they did secure an excellent 1-1 draw with unbeaten leaders Quorn, and James Rowland is their leading scorer with six goals.

There was good news on the injury front as Harriman explained.

“Tarik Dallas wasn’t 100 per cent fit last weekend and we didn’t want to risk him, but he should be okay for this week,” said the Diamonds boss.

“Jarvis Wilson has also recovered quicker than expected from a knee injury and might be fit enough to play against Darlaston.”

On this weekend’s game, the Diamonds boss said: “Darlaston maybe at the top end of the table but there is nothing for us to be scared of.

“We want to see more of these games to see where we are at.

“They didn’t really offer a threat when we beat them in September.”

Diamonds were due to face Coventry Sphinx in a rearranged game at Hayden Road on Tuesday night, but the match was postponed after a 1pm pitch inspection.