Diamonds’ focus turns towards the opener as one more friendly test awaits

Diamonds’ final friendly of the summer will see them take on Luton Town’s under-21 team next Tuesday night with the game due to be staged at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground (7.30pm kick-off) due to Rushden & Higham United having a league game at Hayden Road.

The game will bring the curtain down on an encouraging pre-season campaign for Chris Nunn’s team, which continued this week with a comfortable 9-0 victory over Rushden & Higham last weekend before they drew 2-2 with Bedford Town on Tuesday night as Tejan Thomas and Pharrell Anderson found the net.

And boss Nunn admits he and his players now have their season opener at home to Sporting Khalsa on August 12 firmly in their sights.

Goalmouth action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-2 draw with Bedford Town this week. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“It’s a Premier League club’s academy team coming to play us so it’s a tremendous opportunity for our young players to see where they are against lads of a similar age to them,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I think the game will be more about fitness. We will probably be chasing the ball around for long spells.

“These games are different to the ones we have had against the likes of Wellingborough and Bedford, which are proper matches.

“This will be more of a spectacle but our focus is now on the first day of the season.

“Once we start playing properly, it’s a big week for us and if we can get some points on the board and win an FA Cup game then we will be very happy.

“We are in as good a place as we can be at this stage.

“I thought our fitness levels would shine through in the second half against Rushden & Higham and they did.

“On Tuesday, the boys were obviously up against a much more experienced side and you would expect Bedford to do well this season.