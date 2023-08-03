News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Diamonds’ focus turns towards the opener as one more friendly test awaits

There’s one more pre-season assignment for AFC Rushden & Diamonds before the serious business of the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign gets under way.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Diamonds’ final friendly of the summer will see them take on Luton Town’s under-21 team next Tuesday night with the game due to be staged at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground (7.30pm kick-off) due to Rushden & Higham United having a league game at Hayden Road.

The game will bring the curtain down on an encouraging pre-season campaign for Chris Nunn’s team, which continued this week with a comfortable 9-0 victory over Rushden & Higham last weekend before they drew 2-2 with Bedford Town on Tuesday night as Tejan Thomas and Pharrell Anderson found the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And boss Nunn admits he and his players now have their season opener at home to Sporting Khalsa on August 12 firmly in their sights.

Goalmouth action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-2 draw with Bedford Town this week. Picture by Shaun FrankhamGoalmouth action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-2 draw with Bedford Town this week. Picture by Shaun Frankham
Goalmouth action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-2 draw with Bedford Town this week. Picture by Shaun Frankham
Most Popular

“It’s a Premier League club’s academy team coming to play us so it’s a tremendous opportunity for our young players to see where they are against lads of a similar age to them,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I think the game will be more about fitness. We will probably be chasing the ball around for long spells.

“These games are different to the ones we have had against the likes of Wellingborough and Bedford, which are proper matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This will be more of a spectacle but our focus is now on the first day of the season.

“Once we start playing properly, it’s a big week for us and if we can get some points on the board and win an FA Cup game then we will be very happy.

“We are in as good a place as we can be at this stage.

“I thought our fitness levels would shine through in the second half against Rushden & Higham and they did.

“On Tuesday, the boys were obviously up against a much more experienced side and you would expect Bedford to do well this season.

“To match them like we did is a credit to the lads.”

Related topics:Luton Town