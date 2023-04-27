Diamonds rounded off one of the toughest seasons since they were formed on a high note last weekend as they claimed a 2-1 success at Kings Langley to lift themselves off the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

Goals from Jenson Cooper and Will Glennon ensured Diamonds hit straight back after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to play-off contenders Rushall Olympic last Thursday.

Nunn’s team finished the season with a run that saw just one defeat in their last nine matches.

Chris Nunn and his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players thank the supporters following the 2-1 win at Kings Langley on the last day of a troubled season. Picture by Shaun Frankham

And while it wasn’t enough to prevent relegation to Step 4, the manager believes there is a better feeling around Hayden Road than when he first arrived in December.

The focus is now turning to a big summer and next season, although it remains unclear which division Diamonds will be playing in.

The current and unofficial projections currently place them in Southern League Division One Central – the division they were promoted from in 2018.

But they could yet find themselves alongside Corby Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands when the allocations come out.

But Nunn is relaxed about where the club might end up as he insists his aim will be the same regardless.

“The boys surpassed everything we have done this season with what they did on Saturday in my eyes,” the Diamonds boss said.

“They dug in and we deserved the win. The supporters were fantastic and we spent a bit of time with them in the bar afterwards and it helped make it a really memorable day.

“From some of the days when I first went in there to now, it almost feels like a different club.

“Everyone seems happy, people are smiling and that was the main objective when I first arrived.

“There is never really an end of the season as a manager. I’ve already taken calls from players and agents this week.

“I try not to get too caught up in what league we will be in. We have attracted players to the club while sitting bottom of the table.

“No matter what league we are in, I still want to try to attract the best, young local players in the area.

“The perception has always been that the Northern Premier League Midlands is stronger but I do think that gap will be closed next season.

“You can only control the controllables and, whatever league we are in, we have to get on with it.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed they will be staging a Legends Game at Hayden Road over the summer as part of their Save Our Summer campaign.

The special event will see a team of Rushden & Diamonds Legends take on a line-up of AFC Rushden & Diamonds Legends with Duane Darby, Barry Hunter and Tom Lorraine being the first names confirmed for the day.

The match will take place on Sunday, July 30 with the club set to confirm the participants at various stages over the coming weeks.