Diamonds facing ‘really massive’ task after losing out to fellow strugglers

A 450-plus crowd were on hand to watch Nunn’s new-look team but the majority left disappointed as goals from Carl Dickinson and Will Grocott, from the penalty spot, sealed the win for Stratford who were also reduced to 10 men in the second half.

The defeat leaves Diamonds still bottom of the Southern League Premier Central and 11 points adrift of safety with 16 games to go.

And Nunn had few arguments after seeing his team beaten in a game he had labelled as one of the biggest they have faced at Step 3 in the build up.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

The Diamonds boss said: “I thought the best team won. They put it into brilliant areas and we struggled to deal with it.

“We struggled. They have a lot more experience than us and I thought it showed at times.

“The pitch is the same for both teams and we adapted to it very well against St Ives but today Stratford adapted better and that’s why they won.

“They had a bit more knowhow than us and we lost our way a little bit.

“They got the red card and I thought their lad won the penalty.

“We had great chances at 1-0 at the beginning of the second half and then one straight after their second goal.

“I am gutted because I hate losing, I am gutted because I knew how important today was.

“There was good support for us but we didn’t give them enough.

“There were a lot of new faces and we looked a bit disjointed. We have been really active because we’ve had to be and we have made cutbacks on what we are spending, which is a good thing.

“Off the pitch, the atmosphere in the dressing-room is a lot better. There is a lot of togetherness and all the boys want to be here.

“Every player I have brought in is on less money than those who have left and they have all come from a lower level.

“They are all gutted and the task was massive when I came here and it’s really massive now.