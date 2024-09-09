Diamonds dumped out of FA Trophy as second-half collapse proves costly at Kidsgrove
Diamonds got off to the perfect start against their Step 4 hosts, with Charlie Green opening the scoring to put his side 1-0 up on four minutes.
The score stayed that way until the break, but it was a different story in the second half as the home side dominated.
Central midfielder Robbie Hatton proved to be the difference between the sides as he netted in the 53rd and 80th minutes to put Kidsgrove 2-1 ahead, before a last-minute breakaway goal from Kingsley Adu-Gyamfi sealed the result.
"In the first half I thought we were really good, we controlled the game and nullified everything they did and also got our noses in front," Harriman told AFCRDTV.
"In the second half, they had runners from midfield and twice we have picked them up and twice the lad has scored.
"It is frustrating but it is something to learn from as we move forward.
"I think it was all about momentum, and if you give a team like Kidsgrove the encouragement and momentum to get on top then they will.
"We got pinned in, and we couldn't get out.
"In the first half we tracked the runners and dealt with things well, but in the second half we didn't, and I don't know if that is just a bit of tiredness, and a couple of times we switched off and were punished.
"It is something we need to improve on and we need to keep our concentration levels up as much as we can."
Diamonds are now without a game until Tuesday, September 17 when they travel to Long Eaton United in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.
