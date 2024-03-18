Diamonds drop back to rock bottom as high-flying Lye Town prove too strong

Cairo Taylor fires an effort just wide in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' defeat to Lye Town on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman's side were thumped 4-0 at home by play-off chasing Lye Town on Saturday, and that result coupled with Gresley Rovers claiming a 1-1 draw at Coleshill saw Diamonds drop to 20th once again.

They remain just three points adrift of safety though, with 18th-placed Rugby Town suffering a 5-1 hammering at home to title-chasing Spalding United.

Diamonds also have a game in hand on the Valley.

It means that with eight matches remaining, Diamonds are still very much in the race to secure their safety, and they will be targeting to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to sixth-placed AFC Quorn.

The Leicestershire side were 5-0 winners at Hayden Roado n March 5, so it will be a tough challenge.

Saturday's clash with Lye Town was goalless until the 56th-minute when the visitors broke the deadlock through Ryan Bridgewater.That goal openend the floodgates though, with further goals on 58 and 82 minutes, and Lye then wrapping things up with a fourth in stoppage time.

The club also confirmed after the game that an unnamed Diamonds player has had his registration cancelled following an altercation in the clubhouse after the match.

"AFC Rushden & Diamonds are aware of an incident in the bar between a first team player and a supporter following this afternoon's defeat to Lye Town," said an official statement.

"The player in question has had his registration with the club cancelled with immediate efftec, and will not feature for the club going forward.

"Whilst football is a gane that evokes extremes of emotions and divides opinions, AFC Rushden & Diamonds are committed to ensuring that all players' supporters and visitors treat one another with respect and are able to attend matches free from the threat of abuse of either a physical or verbal nature.

"AFC Rushden & Diamonds are committed to ensuring that any event hosted by the club is done so in a safe and welcoming environment and exercise a zero tolerancer stance on any and all violence."

The player involved was later named on social media as being goalkeeper Lewis Patching, who was only signed on Saturday as cover for the unavailable Ben Heath.