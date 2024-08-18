Diamonds 'didn't show enough fight' during disappointing FA Cup exit
Diamonds conceded two 'poor' goals as they were beaten 2-0 in the preliminary round clash.
To rub salt in the wounds, an added time penalty was missed as Harriman's men headed home with little consolation.
And the Diamonds boss said: "To go out of the FA Cup is never great but it comes down to the manner in which we've gone out.
"I don't mind losing games of football - we know we can't win every game - but the way we've lost this one is disappointing for sure.
"For the first 15, 20 minutes, we started well but goals change games, and we've given them a goal they haven't had to work hard for.
"You can't give teams like this a leg up in this competition, you've got to make them fight for everything, and at points we didn't do that. I'll be perfectly honest, I've told the boys that.
"It just comes down to desire and we didn't show enough fight on the pitch, which is disappointing because if you go back to the Corby games, we outfought them and overpowered them at times, but we didn't do that in this match.
"It's not good enough. Emotions are running high at the moment and I'm trying not to say as much as I want to.
"The goals were poor and the boys know the goals were poor.
"We had to stay in the game but the second goal was really bad - worse than the first. There was no urgency to deal with a ball in and around our box and the lad's tapped it in from five yards.
"It's concerning because it's two poor goals we've given away, but we have to move on and make sure we bounce back."
