AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman

Michael Harriman admits his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players 'didn't show enough fight' in their FA Cup exit at Newark & Sherwood on Saturday.

Diamonds conceded two 'poor' goals as they were beaten 2-0 in the preliminary round clash.

To rub salt in the wounds, an added time penalty was missed as Harriman's men headed home with little consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Diamonds boss said: "To go out of the FA Cup is never great but it comes down to the manner in which we've gone out.

"I don't mind losing games of football - we know we can't win every game - but the way we've lost this one is disappointing for sure.

"For the first 15, 20 minutes, we started well but goals change games, and we've given them a goal they haven't had to work hard for.

"You can't give teams like this a leg up in this competition, you've got to make them fight for everything, and at points we didn't do that. I'll be perfectly honest, I've told the boys that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just comes down to desire and we didn't show enough fight on the pitch, which is disappointing because if you go back to the Corby games, we outfought them and overpowered them at times, but we didn't do that in this match.

"It's not good enough. Emotions are running high at the moment and I'm trying not to say as much as I want to.

"The goals were poor and the boys know the goals were poor.

"We had to stay in the game but the second goal was really bad - worse than the first. There was no urgency to deal with a ball in and around our box and the lad's tapped it in from five yards.

"It's concerning because it's two poor goals we've given away, but we have to move on and make sure we bounce back."