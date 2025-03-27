AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman shares a frank exchange of views with his Racing Club Warwick counterpart during Saturday's 0-0 draw

AFC Rushden & Diamonds warmed up for Saturday’s big Northants derby date with Wellingborough Town by playing out a goalless draw with Racing Club Warwick at Hayden Road last weekend.

Boss Michael Harriman said: “I think 0-0 probably summed the game up. Neither team did enough in the attacking third to go on and win the game, but it’s a clean sheet.”

On Saturday, Diamonds make the short trip to the Dog & Duck for a derby against the Doughboys.

Jake Stone’s side are currently five places and five points above Diamonds, but have dropped off the pace in recent weeks and are currently bottom of the form guide with four defeats in six winless games.

Top scorer for Borough is ex-Diamonds striker Will Jones, who has 11 goals to his name.

Doughboys defenders Brett Solkhon and Sam Warburton have also appeared in Rushden colours.

Last weekend Borough went down 3-0 at Quorn, a that ensured runaway leaders Quorn became champions – before the end of March!

Diamonds assistant boss Dan Porter said: “With no midweek games until the end of the season we now have the opportunity to work on things and fine tune little areas.

"We will try and have a look at some of our academy lads and get them some experience at Step 4.”

MK Dons have cut short Isaac Olasye and Marcel Guzynski’s loan spells, and both players have now returned to their parent club.

Dons want Guzynski to play at a higher level, while Olaye was unlucky not to get more game time during his spell at Hayden Road.

At the weekend Ryan Hughes returned to the bench after his second lay-off this season and he will hopefully feature against Wellingborough on Saturday.

Porter added: “It’s tight in the middle section of the league, and we have an opportunity this weekend to not only close the gap on Wellingborough in ninth place but to aim for the top 10 places. We just want to aim to finish the season as well as possible.”