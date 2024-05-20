Diamonds delight as they are handed relegation reprieve by Football Association

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Michael Harriman

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be playing Step 4 football next season, after it was confirmed by the Football Association that they have avoided relegation.

Diamonds finished second from bottom and in the relegation places in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division at the end of last month.

A superb end to the season from Michael Harriman’s side saw them climb from looking dead and buried at the turn of the year to finish level on points with Rugby Town, Coventry Sphinx and Cambridge City, but they finished in the bottom two due to an inferior goal difference.

But due to the fact a clutch of clubs at the same level have either folded or opted to take voluntary relegation, the Diamonds have been granted a reprieve and will again play in the NPL Midlands Division next season.

They are joined in the section by county neighbours Corby Town and the newly-promoted Wellingborough Town in what is sure to be a competitive division.

As well as the Doughboys, the other promoted clubs are Darlaston Town, Loughborough Students, Racing Club Warwick and Worcester City, as well as the relegated Long Eaton United and Grantham, who have been moved sideways due to location.

Elsewhere, it has also been confirmed that Kettering Town will again be playing in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

New clubs at the level include promoted sides Bedford Town, Biggleswade Town, Harborough Town, Lowestoft Town and Spalding United, plus relegated duo Banbury United and Bishop's Stortford.

Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division - teams for 2024/25: AFC Rushden & Diamonds; Anstey Nomads; Bedworth United; Boldmere St Michael's; Coleshill Town; Corby Town; Coventry Sphinx; Darlaston Town (1874); Grantham Town; Hinckley Leicester Road FC; Long Eaton United; Loughborough Students; Lye Town; Quorn; Racing Club Warwick; Rugby Town; Shepshed Dynamo; Sporting Khalsa; Sutton Coldfield Town; Walsall Wood; Wellingborough Town; Worcester City