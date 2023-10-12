Diamonds chairman Usher keen to make quick work of replacing manager Nunn

AFC Rushden & Diamonds chairman Rob Usher (right) with Chris Nunn on the day of his appointment as manager last December

Chris Nunn left the Hayden Road club by mutual consent on Thursday morning, less than 10 months after taking the job following the sacking of Richard Maxwell.

First teamers Michael Harriman and Tom Lorraine have been placed in interim charge and will take chare of the squad for Saturday's home date with Coleshill Town.

But the pair are unlikely to be in charge for more than two or three matches as Diamonds are aiming to move quickly to fill the hot seat.

It took the Diamonds four weeks to appoint Nunn following Maxwell's dismissal last year, and chairman Rob Usher admits that was too long for the first team to be without a manager.

And it is a mistake they don't intend to make again, with a deadline being set for close of play next Tuesday (Oct 17) for applications.

"As a board we have been through this process before and with the benefit of hindsight, the previous process to recruit a manager took too long," said Usher.

"Tom Lorraine and Michael Harriman have agreed to take the team for an interim period, with the hope that we can secure a new permanent successor within the next fortnight.

"We will now begin the process of reaching out to identified options, whilst welcoming applications from elsewhere.

"We will keep supporters updated as much as possible.”

A club statement added: "The club are now welcoming applications from interested parties in the vacant first team managerial position.

"Those interested should send their CV to [email protected]. The deadline for applications is Tuesday 17th October."

Diamonds are now looking for their fourth new manager in the space of the 18 months since Andy Peaks ended his eight-year stint to take over at Tamworth FC.

Andy Burgess took over from Peaks, but lasted just eight months before being sacked and replaced by Maxwell, who was in the job for just two months.

Nunn took over from him last December, and departs with the team sitting rock-bottom of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having lost nine matches out of nine.

They are already seven points adrift of safety.

Nunn's overall managerial record at Hayden Road saw him take charge of 31 competitive matches, winning five, drawing five and losing 21.

