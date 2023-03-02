Diamonds bring in Posh youngster Roddy on loan until the end of the season

The 18-year-old has joined Diamonds on loan until the end of the season.

McGlinchey joined The Posh from Leicester City in 2021 and went on to captain the club’s Under-18 team before earning a Professional Development Contract in the summer of 2022.

This season has seen the central midfielder progress into Peterborough’s Under-23 side.

Peterborough United youngster Roddy McGlinchey has signed on loan for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Now he has joined Diamonds, who sit bottom of the Southern League Premier Central table and are 18 points adrift of safety with 11 games left in the campaign.

Boss Chris Nunn said: “I tried to bring Roddy into the club a month ago but circumstances prevented it at the time.

“He’s now become available to us and I’m really pleased to bring him in.

“He’s a tall, combative lad that gives us options in the middle of the park for the rest of the season which I felt was important particularly when we’re often playing with three in the middle and switching formations mid-game.

“I’d like to thank the guys at Peterborough for trusting us to help Roddy with his development and hopefully our two clubs can form a positive working relationship with each other moving forward.”