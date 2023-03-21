Diamonds have signed Will Glennon on a dual registration basis from United Counties League Premier Division South side Bugbrooke St Michaels.

The 20-year-old can play either in defence or midfield and has scored 25 goals in 33 games for Bugbrooke so far this season.

Glennon is a product of Diamonds’ academy system and originally left the club in 2021 to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have signed Will Glennon ahead of their clash at Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture by Hawkins Images

Manager Chris Nunn told www.afcdiamonds.com: “I’ve been watching Will’s progress for some time and I’m delighted we’ve been able to get our man at last.

“His record speaks for itself, to score so many goals primarily from central defence is incredible really particularly this early in his career.

“Some Diamonds fans will already be familiar with him from his academy days but he’s a big strong lad, a presence in both boxes and he’s flexible which is a major plus for me.

“I’d like to thank the guys at Bugbrooke for helping us with this and not standing in Will’s way.

“Having positive relationships with local clubs is really important to both myself and the club, you never know when you might need each other.”

Diamonds’ fate at the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central could be sealed tonight if they lose at Bromsgrove and other results go against them.

But Nunn is just keen to get the same work-rate he saw from his players in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Redditch United.

“We know it’s going to be another tough game for us,” he added.

“But if we show the attitude, work-rate, hunger and desire as we did at the weekend then that’s all I can ask for.”