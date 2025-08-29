Action from Diamonds' 1-0 defeat to Corby Town at Hayden Road on Monday (Picture: David Tilley)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds look to get back on track this weekend after back-to-back defeats over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Following their first league win of the season against Bedworth last week, spirits were high that Diamonds could push on and take six points from their two games over the August Bank Holiday.

However, they were well beaten 4-1 at Mickleover on Saturday, and they followed that up with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to near neighbours Corby Town on Monday at Hayden Road.

Tyrone Lewthwaite scored the only goal of the game for the Steelmen after 62 minutes, impressively volleying home with his left foot on the turn from 18 yards.

Although Diamonds did hit the post early on, they failed to muster a single shot on target during the entire 90 minutes against their Northants rivals – a point that didn’t escape Sandy when he spoke to BBC Radio Northampton.

‘It’s the same old story at the moment,” admitted the Diamonds boss. “It is difficult on our pitch to open teams up, but we will be training on Thursday, and we’ll try to work out how to create more in the final third of the pitch.”

On the Corby game, Sandy added: “Obviously I’m thoroughly disappointed as I felt that we matched Corby for 90-plus minutes, while it took a bit of magic for their goal.

"We huffed and puffed and worked hard so I can’t fault the effort, work rate and commitment from the lads.

“I asked for a reaction after the Mickleover defeat, and the reaction from Saturday to Monday was like ‘chalk and cheese’ - we’re just not getting the rub of the green at the moment.”

Diamonds travel to Anstey Nomads on Saturday in 14th place.

Having reached the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, the Leicestershire side have made an indifferent start to the season, but will prove difficult opponents on their own pitch.

"Anstey are a real tough team and one of the favourites for the league again," said Sandy.

"We have had a tough run of fixtures, but if we perform like we did on Monday then we will give ourselves every chance to get some of result there."

Rushden will hope that striker Bruno Andrade will be fit after missing the Corby game with a hamstring strain, while skipper Gary Mulligan came off in the second half on Monday.

Defender Tarik Dallas is also expected to be available after being away for two weeks on holiday.

"Tarik being away is what it is," said Sandy. "It's not something I am happy with but that is non-League football at this level.

"He is a teacher so he has to go away at a certain time of year.

"We could have done with him on Monday, but he should be back to be in contention at the weekend."

Corby boss Gary Setchell was highly critical of the Hayden Road pitch following Monday’s match, and although Sandy didn’t echo his thoughts that the surface is ‘a disgrace’, he did once again admit it is not an advantage for his team.

"Monday was a 50/50 game and could have gone either way," said Sandy.

"Obviously, the quality in the game was lacking and I have said before that the pitch doesn't help how we want to play.

"It was a bit more direct from both teams, but it was how the game had to be played."

Meanwhile, Wellingborough Town are without a game this weekend as scheduled opponents Coventry Sphinx are in FA Cup action.

It has been a stop-start season for Jake Stone’s side, who were beaten 1-0 at St Neots Town on Monday, with Harvey Williams scoring the only goal of a tight game seven minutes into the second half.

On Saturday, the Doughboys were knocked out of the FA Trophy, losing 4-3 on penalties after drawing the match 1-1.

The Doughboys are scheduled to return to Pitching-In Northern Premier League action next Tuesday (Sept 2) when they entertain Basford United at the Dog & Duck.

Stone’s side are currently sitting 17th in the table, with a win and a draw from their opening four fixtures.