Diamonds boss Peaks knows points are needed at home

Ravin Shamsi gets on the ball for AFC Rushden & Diamonds during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Alvechurch at Hayden Road. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks says it is “imperative” AFC Rushden & Diamonds start picking up points at Hayden Road.

Diamonds play the third of four home games in a row when they entertain Barwell tonight (Tuesday).

And they are looking to bounce back having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Alvechurch at the weekend.

Peaks insists there is plenty of belief within the Diamonds squad but he knows that must be turned into points.

“Football is like this, it’s fine margins and at the moment we are coming out on the wrong side of them,” the Diamonds manager said.

“It’s all about keeping the belief which I have got and the players have got. We need to get on a bit of a run.

“Our league is very tight from top to bottom but, for me, it’s imperative that we start picking points up at home.

“The next half a dozen games are really important. We have to pick some points up and, as bad as we felt on Saturday night, we have to dust ourselves down and try to get three points tonight.

“Again, it won’t be easy against Barwell, they always compete well.

“If we get a win then things look rosy again, that’s the nature of football.