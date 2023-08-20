News you can trust since 1897
Diamonds boss Nunn ‘gutted’ as the poor run in FA Cup matches continues

Chris Nunn cut a disappointed and frustrated figure after AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ poor record in the Emirates FA Cup continued with a preliminary round exit.
By Jon Dunham
Published 20th Aug 2023, 08:10 BST

Diamonds fell at the first hurdle again, this time slipping to a 1-0 defeat at lower-ranked Fakenham Town.

Diamonds have now lost all three games they have played so far this season after losing their opening two matches in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

And Nunn admitted he was “gutted” after the latest setback in the FA Cup.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins ImagesAFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images
“I just didn’t think we were good enough,” the Diamonds boss told AFCRD TV.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had loads of possession and the goalkeeper has pulled off four or five good saves.

“But it was a very frustrating afternoon and I am gutted.

“The goal was a blow. Luke (Massingham) went down and we should have put the ball out but we didn’t and Luke was injured and he came off.

“We made a double change at half-time and then it was like defence versus attack.

“But we got some of the basics wrong and, as a manager, it stops with me. I thought the performance was poor, we lacked quality.

“I feel like we have some good youngsters who are at the beginning of their journey but I found it really frustrating this time.

“I feel sapped of energy and I am gutted. I have a bit of thinking to do.

“I feel we have a good group of lads and it feels like something is missing at the moment.

“I just thought it was flat. I thought we were further ahead than we are.

“The first person I always question is me. I didn’t enjoy it today.”

Diamonds are back in league action on Tuesday when they host Bedworth United.