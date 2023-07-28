News you can trust since 1897
Diamonds boss Nunn can't wait for serious business to get underway

Chris Nunn admits he is becoming tired of the long pre-season build-up to AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ opening match of the season against Sporting Khalsa on August 12.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 28th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:02 BST
AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris NunnAFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn
AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

Diamonds followed up Saturday’s draw at neighbours Wellingborough Town with another stalemate on Tuesday night, 1-1 at another United Counties League side, Cogenhoe United.

It was something of a patched-up Diamonds side as Nunn was without the likes of Luke Massingham, Will Glennon, Oliver Raymond, Michael Harriman, Eniola Agemoh-Davies and Ben Gough, as well as long-term injury victim Ryan Hughes, who broke his leg at Histon last week.

"We lacked bits of quality at times, and we are getting a few basic things wrong which is frustrating, but it is pre-season, that's what it's all about,” said Nunn.

"There are certain things we have to improve, and when you make the same mistake twice it becomes frustrating, and pre-season just gets a bit long now! It gets a bit tiring.

“The performance was okay, but when we play Wellingborough, Cogenhoe and teams like that, they want to beat us as it is a big game for them.

"It's important not to lose and we have only lost one game in pre-season, so that is a positive.

"But I think we are a bit behind where I would like us to be, bit some of that is down to player unavailability and one or two injuries we have picked up.”

Diamonds host Rushden & Higham in their next friendly on Saturday, before entertaining Bedford Town in a hastily arranged final friendly next Tuesday.

