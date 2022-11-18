AFC Rushden & Diamonds host Stourbridge at Hayden Road on Saturday

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road on Saturday as they entertain Stourbridge and that is swiftly followed by a trip to Hitchin Town next Monday night.

It’s a quick turnaround that Maxwell admits will force him to “use the squad” as he targets much-needed points.

Diamonds were left feeling hard done by as a late penalty saw them slip to a 2-1 defeat at Royston Town last weekend.

The loss sees Diamonds still in the bottom two of the Southern League Premier Central.

But Maxwell is feeling in confident mood for Saturday’s home clash with Diamonds having picked up four points from their last two matches at Hayden Road.

And the manager believes there is pressure on every team who visits Diamonds at the moment.

“We will prepare and we will use the squad because of the quick turnaround,” Maxwell said.

“We have been good at home recently and, with the crowd behind us, we are looking forward to it.

“I think every side that comes to us has pressure on them because people think we are dead and buried.

“Stourbridge will need a result but I am feeling confident that our boys will put in another good performance.”

Maxwell, meanwhile, was delighted to add a fresh face to his squad ahead of the defeat at Royston with midfielder Peter Abimbola joining club-mates Miguel Ngwa and Jack Connor at Hayden Road after he signed for Diamonds on an initial 28-day loan from Northampton Town.

Ngwa scored Diamonds’ goal at Royston and Maxwell believes the club’s work with him and Connor played a big part in them being able to add Abimbola to the equation.

“We needed to add a bit of depth to the squad, a few injuries or a suspension will severely hurt it,” Maxwell said.

“It was great to get Peter in and it’s good to have that link with Northampton.

“I think they have liked what we have done with Miguel and Jack.