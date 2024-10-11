Ryan Hughes has suffered another serious injury blow (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​In-form AFC Rushden & Diamonds head to title-chasing Quorn on Saturday for what promises to be one of their toughest tests to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the trip to the Loughborough based side, Diamonds had been due to face Coventry Sphinx on Tuesday night at Hayden Road, but that was called off an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rushden have taken seven points from their past three games and sit 10th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Michael Harriman is confident that his side can continue their good form, saying: "There is an energy about this team and the more league games we play the better.

“We obviously don’t want to get sucked into another relegation battle, but I think we have more than enough in this squad to see us there or thereabouts (at the top end of the table) at the end of the season.”

However, Diamonds do have key personnel missing for Saturday’s game. Defender Ryan Hughes is injured again having only recently returned to the side following a year out with a broken leg.

Harriman explained: “Ryan came out of a 50/50 tackle against Sutton Coldfield complaining about his leg again. Unfortunately, a subsequent hospital visit confirmed that Ryan sustained a hairline fracture to the same leg that he broke a year ago. Only a metal rod saved him from another broken leg"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also missing will be midfielder Fraser Corden who is likely to be missing for four to six weeks with a knee injury, while Charlie Green is also unavailable.

Aaron Dickens is likely to take Hughes’ place at left-back, while Harriman may need to be on the bench himself with the squad depleted.

Quorn have won their past five league games and sit at the top of the current form guide, but Harriman views it as a game where he can see where Diamonds are currently at in their progress.

The Leicestershire side were impressive 2-0 winners at league leaders Corby Town on Wednesday night.

The win means they are now just a point behind the Steelmen, with two games in hand.