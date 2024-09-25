Diamonds boss Harriman pleased as second-half blitz proves too much for Grantham

Fraser Corden celebrates his goial for Diamonds against Grantham (PIcture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman was delighted with his side's second-half performance as they moved up to sixth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division with a 5-1 hammering of Grantham on Tuesday night.

But he admitted he was annoyed by his team's 'flat' first-half showing.

Diamonds were behind as early as the seventh minute, and the scoreline remained that way until Cairo Taylor's 57th-minute equaliser - a goal that came shortly after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Jarvis Wilson's thunderbolt on 69 minutes got Rushden's noses in front before Grantham were reduced to nine after a straight red card, and from then on it was all Diamonds.

Diamonds celebrate a goal in the win over Grantham on Tuesday (PIcture: Shaun Frankham)

Their persistence eventually paid off as they scored three goals late on to seal the emphatic win, with late goals from Charlie Green, Fraser Corden and Jamal Adams.

"We have won the game and won it really well, but the pessimist in me I will look at the negatives because it was a very poor first-half performance, we were flat and we weren't ourselves," Harriman told BBC Northampton.

"We wanted a reaction at half-time, and we certainly got that.

"The red cards change the game, but the catalyst for it was Cairo's finish, it's a tight angle and it gets the boys rolling.

Cairo Taylor is mobbed after his equalising goal (PIcture: Shaun Frankham)

"But we can't keep waiting for a moment to happen to start and to pick up on our performance. We started to turn the screw and then they couldn't live with us.

"They lost their heads, they got a bit harsh, and that has killed them and we have gone on and thumped them.

"When they went down to nine we could afford to play a bit more and for the last couple of goals we played through the lines.

"The boys have got it in them, they just need to be brave and allow it to show."

Diamonds are back on home soil on Saturday when they host Sutton Coldfield Town.