Diamonds boss Burgess keen to make a quick start at home

A first full season in charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds begins for Andy Burgess at Hayden Road on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

A new era gets under way at Hayden Road on Saturday as Burgess begins his first full season in charge of the club after taking over from former boss Andy Peaks at the end of February.

There’s been plenty of change over the summer with a number of players leaving after Diamonds just missed out on a Southern League Premier Central play-off place on the last day of last season.

The first assignment for this campaign is a home clash against Needham Market.

Burgess concedes there may be some “trepidation” from Diamonds supporters after a summer that has seen a players depart while friendly results have been mixed.

And he knows just how important a winning start would be.

“It’s good to have a home game for obvious reasons and it’s always nice, of course, if you can get off to a positive start,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I am sure there is a bit of trepidation from our fans after the turnaround of players and results in pre-season.

“But it’s all about what we do from this weekend onwards.

“If we can get off to a positive start in terms of performance and, more importantly, result then it would give everyone a lift and build momentum.

“That’s what it’s all about, football – momentum.