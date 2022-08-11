Diamonds boss Burgess keen to build on a solid start

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evangelos-Nikalaos Empochontsif was off target with this header in Diamonds' goalless draw with Needham Market. Pictures courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds kicked off the new campaign with a 0-0 draw against Needham Market at Hayden Road last Saturday.

There were chances at both ends with goalkeeper Dean Snedker producing a man-of-the-match display with a series of saves to preserve a share of the points.

Now Diamonds hit the road for their first away game of the season before they head back home to take on Hitchin Town next Tuesday night.

Jenson Cooper gets a shot off during the goalless draw with Needham Market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been switched from the Northern Premier League Premier Division in the summer, Basford began life in the Southern League with a 3-1 defeat at Royston Town.

But Diamonds boss Burgess knows his team are in for a tricky examination on a 3G pitch on Saturday.

“It will be tough,” Burgess said.

“They had a bad result on Saturday at Royston but we had someone watching and they were in the game for large periods and they were pushing for an equaliser when Royston got their third.

“We know a lot about them and they will be keen to put that right but we have just got to focus on what we have to do.

“We will be looking at what we can do better after the weekend.

“It’s a 3G pitch which changes things slightly. There are quite a few in our division and you have to adapt to play on them.

“It won’t be easy but we are going there on the back of a half-decent point and we want to build on that.”

Burgess was left to reflect on positives and negatives from the opening-day deadlock with Needham.

Diamonds went close in the first half with Jenson Cooper hitting the post while fellow summer signing Evangelos-Nikalaos Empochontsif headed over the bar from a good position.

And Burgess also felt there were a few nerves flying around his squad, something he now hopes is out of their system.

“There were as many good things as there were poor things,” the Diamonds manager said.

“I think the poor things, the things we didn’t do well are easily remedied.

“I think the lads can take confidence from the fact we have kept a clean sheet and we had good opportunities ourselves.

“There were things to be positive about and there are elements we can be better at.

“We needed a bit more bravery. I think there was a bit of nervousness in the group on Saturday with it being a new set of players going out in front of our own fans.