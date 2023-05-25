Diamonds announced this week that Rebel Energy have renewed their deal to be the club’s main sponsor for the 2023/24 campaign.

The company stepped in midway through last season to become the main sponsor and will now continue that deal as the club prepares for a campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands after suffering relegation from the Southern League Premier Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamonds’ commercial director and vice-chairman Alex Raspin confirmed the sponsorship deal is a record for the club and he insisted that, without Rebel’s support last season, things could have been a lot bleaker as they faced financial issues at the time.

Rebel Energy will be emblazoned across the AFC Rushden & Diamonds shirts again next season. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“Rebel Energy’s contribution last year, stepping in as main club sponsor halfway through the 2022-23 season, played a vital part in ensuring we were able to navigate the club away from what initially seemed like a terminal position,” Raspin said.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that we may not still be here without their input and over the course of the past six months we’ve maintained a really positive relationship with Rebel, evidenced by their ongoing commitment to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to say that despite the club’s relegation last season and despite the economic pressures facing most businesses at the moment, the total value of this sponsorship deal makes it a record for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“Alongside manager Chris Nunn, we’ve worked really hard to re-establish a feel-good factor around our club and this should serve as a further shot-in-the-arm to everyone.”

Mark Neveu, chief commercial officer of Rebel Energy added: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring AFC Rushden and Diamonds next season.

“We have had a taste of what the club is all about and we are excited to be part of such a fantastic community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission is based around 2 key focusses, environment and social injustice.

“By working with proactive groups like the Diamonds we know we can have a positive effect on both of these issues.”