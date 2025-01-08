Diamonds boost squad by landing attacking full-back David Adegbola from St Ives

New AFC Rushden & Diamonds signing David Adegbola

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have boosted their squad with the signing of attacking full-back David Adegbola.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has signed on at Hayden Road on dual-registration agreement with Southern League Premier Central side St Ives Town, where he has played the first half of the season.

In all, Adegbola has made 21 appearances for the Cambridgeshire side this campaign, but has found first team opportunies hard to come by in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be hoping to have an instant impact at Rushden, and assistant boss Dan Porter is delighted to see the player sign on at Hayden Road.

“We’re really happy to get David on board, and our thanks to Ricky Marheineke at St Ives for allowing him to join us for a period of time," said Porter.

"David is held in high regard, has played regularly at Step 3 this season and gives us more options down the right hand side.

"He’s an attacking full-back that we are delighted to add and will most certainly bolster the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adegbola has played regular senior men's football for the past four years, starting out at Buckingham United and then moving on to Radford, who both play at Step 6.

He moved up to Step 4 with Carlton Town last season and was named the club's young player of the year as they reached the play-offs in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League East Division.

Adegbola then joined St Ives last summer, and has netted once in his 21 appearances for the club this term.

The full-back is set to make his Diamonds debut in this Saturday's trip to Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash at Hinckley LRFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamonds have also announced that attaker Romeo Ingman has left the club and signed for United Counties League Premier Division South Premier Division outfit ON Chenecks.

Ingman made his debut for the Billing Road side on Tuesday night, scoring twice in their 2-2 NFA Hillier Senior Cup draw with Peterborough Sports.

Ingman leaves Hayden Road after making just three appearances for Diamonds, having joined the club in November from Bugbrooke.