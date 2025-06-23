Diamonds boost attacking options with signing of former Poppies forward Mellors-Blair

New Diamonds signing Will Mellors-Blair in action for Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have added more attacking flair to their squad ahead of the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season with the signing of former Kettering Town, Stamford and King's Lynn Town forward Will Mellors-Blair.

The 32-year-old, who played at youth level for Manchester United and Walsall, becomes new Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy's latest addition to his squad.

And Mellors-Blair, who has also played for the likes of Hednesford Town, Solihull Moors and Detroit City in the USA, says he can't wait to get going at Hayden Road.

“I’m really pleased to be signing for AFC Rushden & Diamonds," Mellors-Blair told @AFCRD.

"After speaking with the management, hearing about the ambition, and seeing the direction of recruitment this summer, it felt like the right move.

"I’ve played with a few of the lads already, which made the decision even easier.

"I’m looking forward to getting started and contributing to a strong season ahead.”

And writing on social media, he added "I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for a new season. Let’s get to work."

Mellors-Blair can play across the frontline, or as a number 10.