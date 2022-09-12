Diamonds boost attacking options with double signing

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have completed two new signings

With their game against Bromsgrove Sporting postponed over the weekend, Diamonds have made moves to strengthen their forward line ahead of their return to action at Stratford Town in the Southern League Premier Central tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Former Bradford City and Sheffield United Academy player Jordan Hines has signed having also played for the likes of FC Halifax Town, Harrogate Town and Dereham Town.

The centre-forward has, more recently been at Thackley Town and Knaresborough Town.

Diamonds boss Andy Burgess has also moved to sign versatile forward Charlie Black, the son of former Luton Town and Nottingham Forest star Kingsley Black.

