Diamonds assistant boss Lorraine pledges ‘we won’t give up, and we won't stop’

​​"We won't give up and we won't stop at any point."

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-0 defeat to Gresley Rovers on Satuday (Picture: Shaun Markham)

​That’s the defiant message from assistant boss Tom Lorraine as AFC Rushden & Diamonds continue their survival battle in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Diamonds were beaten 3-0 at home by closest rivals Gresley Rovers on Saturday, and that means they have claimed a pitiful four points from their first 21 fixtures, losing 19 of those matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bedworth (ko 3pm), they sit rock-bottom of the Midlands table, a massive 14 points from safety, and time is running out to avoid what would be a damaging return to life in the United Counties League.

There are just 17 games left to play, and it looks a hopeless situation for the Hayden Road outfit.

But Lorraine insists the team is capable of putting the results together to avoid the drop, and that he, manager Michael Harriman, and everybody else at Hayden Road believe that too.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to drag this football club back up, and we will continue to do that," Lorraine told BBC Northampton.

"We won't give up and we won't stop at any point, all the staff and players are on board with that, the football club are on board with that.

"But I think the acceptance of sub-standard performances is not okay, and we have to make it clear to everybody involved that we have to win matches.

"This football club is about winning games, it is about succeeding, pushing on, and moving up the leagues, not looking at moving backwards.

"We have to maintain positivity, we have to keep going, and we have to continue to believe that we can get out of this.

"I believe that we will do that, and that feeling will be incredible, but we have to improve, and we have to improve quickly."

Asked if he feels the season is now over for Diamonds, Lorraine declared: "No, I don't feel it's over, I genuinely don't.

"We have shown in previous games that we have the ability to be the better team in probably 75 per cent of the matches we have played. That gives us positivity, and gives us reason for optimism.

"But we know the crucial elements of the games, in front of both goals, we haven't been good enough.

"We have conceded too easily, and we have then not converted the chances we have got, and not created enough when we have got the ball forward.

"But I will never give up, and neither will any of the staff or players, I can assure everybody of that."

So how do Lorraine and Harriman lift the players after a run of nine straight defeats?

"How do we turn the players round? There is an element of us, but they have to do that between themselves,” said the assistant boss.

"They have to have the character, they have to have the desire and the determination to want to turn this situation around. Nobody wants a relegation on their CV, certainly not me, and none of the players do either.

"So I know they will continue to fight as best as they possibly can for this football club, and that is the least we expect, that they show fight."

Saturday sees Diamonds go to Bedworth who play their home fixtures on an artificial 3G pitch.

Bedworth have lost three of their past four games and sit in 12th place, but they have won only two of their 11 home games this season.

Lorraine said: “I’ve said before, playing on a 3G pitch will suit us as we like to keep the ball down and play football.”

Diamonds have real selection problems ahead of Saturday’s match.

Jarvis Wilson and Northampton Town loan signing Jacob Scott both saw red against Gresley for picking up two cautions, and they both miss the game.

Also, left-back Callum Perry has left Diamonds as he has been recalled from his loan spell by his his parent club Coventry City.

On the plus side, Ben Garwood has returned from a family trip to Australia and should be available to replace Scott at right back.

Also on the good news front, Luca Purse, Daniel Tagoe and Tejan Thomas are all in contention to accompany player manager Michael Harriman in central defence.

New signing Luke Emery, who made his debut against Gresley, will again lead the attack as Rushden look to add to their miserable tally of just 13 goals in 21 matches.

After Saturday’s date with Bedworth, Diamonds have another game on Tuesday.