Diamonds made it six games without defeat and two wins in a row as they saw off Bedford Town 4-0 in a battle between two relegated sides at Hayden Road on Easter Monday.

Goals from Mitchell White, Jenson Cooper, Joel Anker and Andy Kanga secured the victory for Nunn’s team as they moved off the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central for the first time since the beginning of January.

While their fate has already been sealed with relegation, Diamonds have shown a vast improvement in recent weeks and Nunn wants that to continue in the final three games of the campaign.

Mitchell White opened the scoring in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 4-0 win over Bedford Town on Easter Monday. Pictures by Shaun Frankham

Diamonds host Royston Town on Saturday before they entertain Rushall Olympic next Thursday before rounding off the season at Kings Langley on April 22.

And Nunn said: “People always think points are easy to come by in the second half of the season. They weren’t easy for us to come by for a period but we have an honest bunch of lads.

“Without repeating myself, they want to be here and you can see that.

“The squad is hungry, we can make changes to the team and they keep doing the job right.

“We just want to keep focusing on the next game. That’s the big thing for me now, looking towards the Royston game.

“We have got a few days now where we can rest up and some of the boys are running on empty.

