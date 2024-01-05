Diamonds announce pitch inspection ahead of crunch Gresley Rovers clash
This week's heavy rains thanks to Storm Henk have led to many matches across the country being put in doubt, and the big one at Hayden Road is no exception.
The club announced on X that they will be checking the playing surface well ahead of the scheduled 3pm kick, writing: "There will be a 10am pitch inspection tomorrow before the match.
"Any information will be announced as soon as we have it."
The Diamonds will be keen to get the game on as they are in desperate need of three points against the team directly above them in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division table.
Michael Harriman's side are rock-bottom, having claimed just four points all season, and they sit 11 points behind Gresley, who were thrashed 6-0 by Anstey Nomads on New Year's Day.