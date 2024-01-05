Diamonds announce pitch inspection ahead of crunch Gresley Rovers clash

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have announced they will be holding a Saturday morning pitch inspection ahead of their crunch relegation six-pointer with Gresley Rovers.

There will be a 10am pitch inspection at Hayden Road on Saturday morning

This week's heavy rains thanks to Storm Henk have led to many matches across the country being put in doubt, and the big one at Hayden Road is no exception.

The club announced on X that they will be checking the playing surface well ahead of the scheduled 3pm kick, writing: "There will be a 10am pitch inspection tomorrow before the match.

"Any information will be announced as soon as we have it."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diamonds will be keen to get the game on as they are in desperate need of three points against the team directly above them in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division table.