Diamonds and Steelmen enjoy friendly wins

Callum Westwood in action during Corby Town's 4-2 friendly win over Melton Town at Steel Park. Pictures by David Tilley

AFC Rushden & Diamonds maintained their unbeaten start to pre-season with a 3-0 win over Cambridge City at Hayden Road on Saturday.

Diamonds are competing in the Harry Robinson Trophy as part of their preparations for the new Southern League Premier Central campaign and, having won 3-0 at Eynesbury Rovers last Thursday, they followed it up with another success at the weekend.

A crowd of 236 were on hand to see Tom Lorraine, Nat Gosnal-Tyler and a trialist score the goals for Andy Peaks' side whose scheduled friendly at Stamford tomorrow (Tuesday) has now been called off with the Daniels taking the opportunity to play Peterborough United instead.

A Melton player gets hold of Jordan O'Brien, who scored twice in Corby's victory

Corby Town got their pre-season friendly programme under way with a 4-2 success over Melton Town on Saturday.

The Steelmen found themselves 2-0 down in the first half but Jordan O'Brien pulled a goal back before half-time and Gary Mills' team turned things around after the break with Steve Diggin scoring twice and O'Brien also netting again.

Corby are back in action tomorrow night when they begin their Newlands Shield campaign with a trip to Brackley Town.