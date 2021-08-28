Diamonds and Steelmen both suffer defeats

Andy Peaks' AFC Rushden & Diamonds suffered a loss at Bromsgrove Sporting

Two first-half goals proved decisive as AFC Rushden & Diamonds slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting in the Southern League Premier Central.

Diamonds, who confirmed the signing of former Northampton Town and Kettering Town defender Jay Williams earlier in the day, fell behind after 11 minutes when Will Shorrock backheeled the ball home from close-range.

Diamonds went close to levelling when Tom Lorraine saw an effort crash off the crossbar but Bromsgrove doubled their lead three minutes before half-time when Demetri Brown fired home an effort from 30 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Peaks' side had the chance to pull a goal back when Joel Gyasi was fouled in the area but he then saw his penalty saved by the home goalkeeper.

Diamonds did find a goal late on when Lorrell Smith pounced on an error but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Diamonds will be back at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday when they host early leaders Peterborough Sports who claimed a remarkable 8-4 victory over Stourbridge today to make it four wins from four matches.

Corby Town suffered their second defeat of the Northern Premier League Midlands season as they were beaten 2-1 by Spalding United at Steel Park.

The Steelmen found themselves behind after 12 minutes when Christian Assombalonga turned the ball home after it had come back off the crossbar.

Jake Holt struck the woodwork for Corby before half-time but Spalding doubled their lead four minutes after the restart when Stefan Broccoli found the net.

The Steelmen battled back and they were back in it when Steve Diggin grabbed his sixth goal of the season after some battling play from Elliot Sandy.