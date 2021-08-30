Diamonds and Corby set for tough bank holiday tests

Corby Town's players will be looking to bounce back at Stamford today after they were beaten at home by Spalding United on Saturday. Picture by Jim Darrah

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town both face tricky Bank Holiday Monday tests this afternoon.

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday with Lorrell Smith’s late goal proving to be only a consolation after the hosts had struck twice in the first half.

And Diamonds have a tough game in front of them today with Peterborough Sports the visitors.

Sports, who are highly fancied to be among the frontrunners this season, are the early leaders of the Southern League Premier Central table after they made it four wins from four matches with a remarkable 8-4 home success over Stourbridge on Saturday.

In the Northern Premier League Midlands, meanwhile, Corby Town also have a derby clash as they make the short trip to take on Stamford.

The Steelmen slipped to their second league defeat of the campaign on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Spalding United at Steel Park with Steve Diggin scoring Corby’s goal - his sixth of the season in all competitions.