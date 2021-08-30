Diamonds and Corby set for tough bank holiday tests
AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town will both be looking to bounce back from weekend defeats
AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town both face tricky Bank Holiday Monday tests this afternoon.
Diamonds are back at Hayden Road after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday with Lorrell Smith’s late goal proving to be only a consolation after the hosts had struck twice in the first half.
And Diamonds have a tough game in front of them today with Peterborough Sports the visitors.
Sports, who are highly fancied to be among the frontrunners this season, are the early leaders of the Southern League Premier Central table after they made it four wins from four matches with a remarkable 8-4 home success over Stourbridge on Saturday.
In the Northern Premier League Midlands, meanwhile, Corby Town also have a derby clash as they make the short trip to take on Stamford.
The Steelmen slipped to their second league defeat of the campaign on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Spalding United at Steel Park with Steve Diggin scoring Corby’s goal - his sixth of the season in all competitions.
Corby will be up against some familiar faces this afternoon as Stamford, who sit in third in the early standings having won three of their four games so far, are managed by former Steelmen boss Graham Drury while midfielder Jake Duffy left Steel Park to rejoin the Daniels at the end of last week.