Diamonds and Coalville to meet again in the FA Cup

The draw for the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has been confirmed

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will have a quick return fixture at Southern League Premier Central rivals Coalville Town after the two teams were paired together in today's (Monday) first qualifying round draw in the Emirates FA Cup.

Joel Gyasi's stoppage-time goal earned Diamonds a 2-1 victory over Coalville at Hayden Road on Saturday as Andy Peaks' side picked up their first win of the season.

Now they will have to travel to Leicestershire to take on the same opponents as both clubs enter the FA Cup at this stage.

Corby Town face a preliminary round replay at Soham Town Rangers tomorrow night after they drew 3-3 at Steel Park at the weekend.

The reward for whoever emerges victorious will be a home tie against Southern League Premier South outfit Hendon.