Diamonds boss Richard Maxwell

Diamonds dropped back to the foot of the Southern League Premier Central table in midweek after they were beaten 5-1 at high-flying Leiston.

Diamonds are five points adrift of safety and take on Bromsgrove Sporting, who are just three points above the dropzone, at Hayden Road tomorrow.

That is followed by a clash with Kings Langley, who are currently third-from-bottom, next weekend.

And boss Richard Maxwell is hoping that, with a good crowd behind them, Diamonds can pick up some much-needed points.

“We have played the teams first, second, third and sixth in the current table in the last few games so it’s been tough,” the Diamonds manager said.

“I am really pleased with the togetherness of the group. We have come from a low place and it was never going to change overnight.

“It’s about getting the best out of this group and we obviously need to make some additions.

“I am confident we will put in a performance on Saturday.

“If we work hard with the crowd behind us we will have a great opportunity.