Devastating blow as Diamonds striker Will faces spell on the sidelines

The young forward suffered a serious groin injury early on in Diamonds’ 2-0 defeat at Spalding United on Tuesday night.

The loss made it two defeats in a row at the start of the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign after they were beaten 1-0 by Sporting Khalsa at Hayden Road last Saturday.

But the loss of Jones, which comes after Ryan Hughes suffered a broken leg in pre-season, was what was at the forefront of boss Chris Nunn’s mind.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds striker Will Jones is facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“He left on crutches and it doesn’t look good at all,” the Diamonds manager said.

“It’s a groin problem and it looks like he might have ripped it and that could be a long time out.

“It’s a big blow because he has been good since he came back, even for the time he was on at Spalding he was a real thorn in their side.

“He was obviously devastated on Tuesday but, to sum up the lad, one of the first things he asked was whether he was still okay to come on the coach on Saturday.

“That sums up the mentality we are trying to create.

“But it’s a big blow, there’s no point trying to dress it up. With him and Ryan Hughes now out, they are two proper Rushden players and two lads who you could build your team around.

“That’s football but it was very tough for him and all of us.”

Jones’ injury setback comes ahead of what Nunn describes as “the biggest game” of his time at Diamonds as they head to Fakenham Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Diamonds’ record in the competition hasn’t been the best in recent years and Nunn is well aware of how important a cup run could be for the club.

“I think this is the biggest game I have had since I have been here,” he added.

“Don’t get me wrong, the league is the bread and butter but the FA Cup is dreamland, potentially.

“It’s a game we are taking really seriously, obviously, and it’s a game we know is going to be really tough.

“They are a level below us but that doesn’t mean anything because teams from divisions below their opponents will win this weekend and we have to make sure it’s not us.

“We have a coach, we will have a pre-match meal and we are doing all we can to make sure the lads realise it’s a big game.

“I can’t fault their energy and enthusiasm so far, they have given everything.