Devastating blow as Diamonds defender Hughes suffers broken leg in friendly win

The defender, who has been with Diamonds since 2019, had the news confirmed following an x-ray on Tuesday night and was due to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

The injury happened in a challenge after Hughes had come on as a second-half substitute.

And boss Chris Nunn insists it is now crucial that he and the club look after Hughes’ welfare.

Ryan Hughes suffered a broken leg in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 friendly win at Histon. Picture by Hawkins Images

“He messaged me late on Tuesday night with a picture of the x-ray and he is obviously devastated,” boss Nunn said.

“Hughesy is a very reserved young man, he’s been at the club for a while and no-one speaks badly about him. He is a cracking lad.

“He got back from holiday on Monday and I asked him how he felt about getting minutes at Histon and he wanted to go on at half-time.

“But it was just a mis-timed tackle and when he left we weren’t quite sure how bad it was.

“I am just gutted for him. Football becomes secondary in these situations. We have to make sure the lad is looked after.

“We have to make sure he is okay financially and mentally. We have to give him the support we can. That’s more important than winning a football match.

“I will do my best as a person and as manager to make sure we take care of him.”

The news of Hughes’ injury took the shine off what had been a good few days for Diamonds as they prepare for the new Northern Premier League Midlands season, which kicks-off with a home clash against Sporting Khalsa on Saturday, August 12.

Diamonds claimed a 3-2 win over Leighton Town last Saturday and then Ethan Johnston’s third goal in as many games sealed the midweek success.

Diamonds are now gearing up for their next friendly at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

And Nunn said: “It could have been four or five at Histon.

“We had so many chances and their goalkeeper made some good saves.

“It was nice to get the goal at the end but I thought it was a tough place for us to go. Histon have some good, experienced players and I thought we did very well.

“The togetherness of the boys is great.

“I know we will have some tough times during the season but if you can get that team spirit right early then it will help you through any dips we have.

“It was another good workout and we have more to come.

“I think Wellingborough on Saturday will be as close to being an all-Step 4 game without it being one.