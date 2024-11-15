Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone

​Wellingborough Town will face one of their toughest tests of the season on Saturday when they host Pitching-In Northern Premier League leaders Quorn (ko 3pm).

And manager Jake Stone believes his team can go into the clash with confidence thanks to their performances so far this season against top three sides Corby Town and Worcester City.

The Doughboys drew 0-0 with the Steelmen in August and then went down narrowly 1-0 to Worcester last time out, and Stone can't wait to see his players test themselves against in-form Quorn.

"They are unbeaten so it is going to be a really tough game, but we have a really good record at home so I always fancy us there," said Stone, who went to watch Quorn see off Sporting Khalsa 1-0 in midweek.

"It will be difficult and they will have some quality, particularly at the top end of the pitch, so it is all about whether we can defend right.

"Then we have to take our chances when they come, and if they are minimal chances we still have to take them.

"We can go into the game with confidence, especially after the Worcester game.

"In that match, our goalkeeper (Adam North) broke his leg and our midfielder George Barnell had to go in goal after 55 minutes.

"They scored after 80 minutes by putting a corner on him, and I think if we had a full-time goalkeeper in there we would at a minimum drawn that game.

"Quorn will give us a good measuring stick of what the top teams in the division look like so it is one to look forward to.

"It is all about whether we can challenge or upset the top teams on any given day, and perhaps we can pick up a point, like we did against Corby in the league."

Borough go into the match sitting ninth in the table, and if they can pick up something from the match against their unbeaten visitors, it will do their county neighbours the Steelmen a big favour.

Having not played last weekend, Gary Setchell’s side have now lost top spot and trail Quorn by five points having played the same number of games.

Corby are also without a game this Saturday, before they travel to Coleshill Town on Monday night.