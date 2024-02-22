AFC Rushden & Diamonds assistant boss Tom Lorraine (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Rushden's unbeaten run in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division was brought to an abrupt halt last weekend when they lost 3-0 at play-off chasing Hinckley LRFC.

After a goalless first half, Michael Harriman's side were blown away by three goals in a 10-minute spell as the home side sealed the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden assistant manager Tom Lorraine was disappointed but philosophical in defeat, saying: "We are obviously disappointed with the result, but Hinckley are a good side.

"We had that crazy 10-minute spell early in the second half. Having spoken about it at the interval, we then go and concede from a set piece – and that was sloppy.

"Our response after that wasn’t good enough and we lost sight of what we are about for seven or eight minutes, conceding two more goals in the process."

The defeat left Rushden six points from safety, but they do have a game in hand on 18th-placed Rugby Town. That game in hand will be at home against Quorn on March 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 11 games of the season remaining, Diamonds now turn their attention to the visit of Cambridge City on Saturday.

City are 11 points and four places above Rushden in the table and are in indifferent form, but they have won two of their past five games, one of them a shock 2-1 win at title-chasing Anstey Nomads.

The game will also see the return of three former players to Hayden Road.Ben Garwood, Dylan Edge and Will Jones have all started for Diamonds this season.

It's a big opportunity for Diamonds to regain momentum, and Lorraine said: "If we can get a victory then we can not only get back into the group but also bring Cambridge back into the pack."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the player front, Luis Pinto-Leite has completed his Portuguese military service and will be back in contention for a starting place on Saturday.