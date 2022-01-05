Desborough Town and Wellingborough Town kick-off new year with wins

Round-up from the local football action

Desborough Town and Wellingborough Town enjoyed winning starts to the new year in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South on Monday.

Ar Tarn were impressive 5-1 home winners over GNG Oadby Town with Joel Konteh and Tom Mills giving them a 2-1 half-time lead before a Jake Bettles brace and a Barnes Gladman goal after the break wrapped things up.

The Doughboys, meanwhile, enjoyed a 2-1 success over ON Chenecks at the Dog & Duck.

Carter Price fired into the top corner to give Wellingborough the lead but they were pegged back by Ross Garlick’s free-kick.

However, Robbie Parsons’ cross-shot took a deflection off a Chenecks defender and found the net late on to give Wellingborough the points.

Rothwell Corinthians went down 3-0 at title contenders Harborough Town in their first game of 2022.

Corinthians held on until the 71st minute but conceded three goals late on, although goalkeeper Jude O’Connor did save a penalty.

Rushden & Higham United took the local bragging rights in emphatic style as they thumped Raunds Town 8-1 in Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League.

Jake Reynolds led the way with a hat-trick, including one from the halfway line, while Ryan Knowles and Ben Aidulis both scored twice and Lewis McMahon added the other for the home side.

Another local derby ended in dramatic fashion as fifth-placed Whitworth snatched a 2-1 victory over Burton Park Wanderers at Latimer Park.

Ryan Lovell gave the Flourmen the lead but that was cancelled out by Ben Fitzjohn for the hosts.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the second half but Whitworth grabbed a winner deep into stoppage-time thanks to substitute Akram Lasalire.

Irchester United’s tough season continued as they went down 3-1 at home to Sileby Rangers, Luca Whitehead on target for the Romans.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division South: Bugbrooke St.Michaels v Desborough Town; Coventry United v Newport Pagnell Town; Easington Sports v Lutterworth Town; Eynesbury Rovers v Long Buckby; GNG Oadby Town v Harborough Town; Godmanchester Rovers v Biggleswade United; ON Chenecks v Coventry Sphinx Potton United v Cogenhoe United; Rugby Town v Hinckley Leicester Road.

SPARTAN SOUTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE