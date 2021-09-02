Desborough seal first win on a good midweek for local clubs

Action from Rothwell Corinthians' 3-2 defeat at Rugby Town last weekend. Picture by Martin Pulley

It was a fine midweek for the local clubs in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South.

Desborough Town followed up their 1-1 draw with Eynesbury Rovers last weekend by picking up their first win of the campaign as they beat Peterborough Northern Star 4-1.

All the goals came in the second half as the visitors took the lead, only for Calum Plowright to level for Ar Tarn before two goals from Tom Gudyer and one from Brooklyn Biddle secured the three points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s now three wins in a row for Wellingborough Town.

They edged out county rivals Cogenhoe United 1-0 at the Dog & Duck last Saturday and then claimed a 3-1 success at strugglers Biggleswade United on Tuesday night.

Jake Newman continued his fine form in front of goal this season by scoring twice while Jack O’Connor added the other.

Rothwell Corinthians also enjoyed a midweek success as they beat Cogenhoe 1-0 at Sergeants Lawn. That came after Corinthians had been edged out 3-2 at Rugby Town last weekend.

Whitworth sit in the top six of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One after they claimed a fine 5-2 success at Amersham Town last Saturday.

Ryan Lovell was the star of the show with a hat-trick while Matt Judge and Brady Stratford were also on target for the Flourmen.

Rushden & Higham United picked up their first win of the season as they saw off London Tigers 3-0 at Hayden Road.

Lewis McMahon scored twice and Korey Morgan added the other for the Lankies.

Irchester United, meanwhile, slipped to their fourth defeat in five matches as they were beaten 4-1 at Bedford, Tom Clarke-Knowles grabbing the consolation.

Fixtures for the week ahead

Saturday

Uhlsport United Counties League

Premier Division South: Rothwell Corinthians v Lutterworth Town, Wellingborough Town v Rugby.

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Langford v Irchester, London Tigers v Burton Park Wanderers, Raunds v Amersham, Whitworth v Kidlington Res, Winslow v Rushden & Higham

Tuesday

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Bedford, Letchworth Garden City Eagles v Irchester, Rushden & Higham v Stotfold, Sileby Rangers v Whitworth.

Wednesday

Spartan South Midlands League