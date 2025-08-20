Delight for Diamonds and Doughboys as they get off the mark in the Midlands Division

Elliot Sandy was delighted as AFC Rushden & Diamonds ecured a first win of the season on Tuesday

Boss Elliot Sandy was a relieved man after AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a first win of the new season as they edged past Bedworth United 1-0 at Hayden Road on Tuesday night.

Veteran Gary Mulligan bundled home the only goal of a scrappy clash deep into first-half stoppage time, with Diamonds then defending valiantly in the second half to secure the points.

It was far from pretty, but was a sweet victory after the opening two draws to start the league campaigh, with Diamonds climbing to eighth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table.

"I am delighted with the result," Sandy told @AFCRDTV. "You can see the relief of the lads as well, not having had that first win.

"I think we probably should have won our first two games and didn't, and in this one a draw probably would have been a fair result on the balance of play, but so happy to get over the line with the first clean sheet of the season.

"It was a really scrappy, Midlands Division game, and I am just glad we put the wrongs of the Rugby game right in the way we defended, and as a group I think we did that so well in the second half.

"It is crucual getting that clean sheet, because I know we have the talent further up the pitch that can win us games.

"The more clean sheets we keep then I really fancy us to go and get goals, even though they are not quite clicking at the minute.

"But I have been a striker myself, and all of them just need that goal to get them rolling."

And on the match winning goal, Sandy cleared up who had actually netted from the scramble, with some believing Tejan Thomas had got the final touch.

"Tejan said it was Gary Mulligan who got the goal, so Mullers gets it," said Sandy.

"Tejan could have been out and away top goalscorer, but it was Mullers who nicked it on the line."

Diamonds can now look forward to a busy Bank Holiday weekend as they travel to Mickleover on Saturday, and then entertain county rivals Corby Town on Monday at Hayden Road (ko 3pm).

Wellingborough Town also secured a first win of the Midlands Division season on Tuesday night.

Jake Stone's side had drawn one and lost one of their opening two league fixtures, but got properly up and running as they secured a 1-0 success at Bourne Town - the team that had knocked them out of the FA Cup, winning 2-1 at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

Jordan Crawford was the hero for the Doughboys, scoring the only goal of the game four minutes from time.

Wellingborough go to Sporting Khalsa in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, before travelling to St Neots in the league on Monday.