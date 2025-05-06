Dejected Lavery says Kettering Town ‘threw the game away’ as they crash to play-off final defeat

Richard Lavery shows his disappointment following Monday's play-off final defeat (Picture: Peter Short)

Gutted boss Richard Lavery believes his Kettering Town team 'threw away' their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-off final on Monday.

The Poppies were beaten 4-2 by AFC Telford United in front of a record crowd of 2,810 at Latimer Park, a result that means they will once again be playing Step 3 football next season.

Kettering led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to strikes from Nile Ranger and Wes York, before conceding three goals in the final 20 minutes to collapse to defeat Telford celebrated a memorable victory, having lost the play-off final to Leamington 12 months ago.

And although Lavery felt the scoreline was harsh on his team, he accepted the defeat was self-inflicted with some shoddy defending, believing some of his players 'froze' on the big occasion.

A dejected Aaron Powell after Kettering's play-off final loss (Picture: Peter Short)

"I am lost for words," admitted Lavery. "No-one likes to lose in finals do they?

"I thought in the first half we dominated the game while playing okay, but we were the better side. But we have then given them three goals, they were gimme goals.

"On Wednesday night we were unbelievable at the back (in the semi-final against Harborough Town), but in this game I think a few of the players froze in key moments.

"They weren't well-worked goals that Telford scored, we have given them away, and that is the most concerning thing for me.

"After leading 2-1 they were dead and buried, and we just needed that third one to go and seal it.

"But they go and get another one to make it 2-2, and then we took 10 yards back and they came 10 yards forward and they go and win the game.

"With the fourth goal we were gambling, and for me we have threw the game away.

"We were in control of that game, and we have thrown it away.

"If they were the better side and they had won hands down, then I would be standing here saying we were poor.

"I am not saying we were brilliant in the second half, but I don't think we deserved to lose 4-2.

"But Telford have taken their chances, we have defended poorly, and that is why they have won the game."

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short