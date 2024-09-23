AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman was delighted with his side's performance in their 2-1 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win at Darlaston Town on Saturday.

After two straight defeats, it was third time lucky on the road as central defebder Tarik Dallas claimed the scoring honours after Lewis Gill had fired the home side ahead on 65 minutes.

Dallas levelled the scores on 71 minutes and then netted a dramatic winner three minutes into stoppage time, with the shoe very much on the other foot from last midweek when Diamonds conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 at Long Eaton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We talk about bouncing back with games coming thick and fast, so it was important we did," Harriman told BBC Northampton.

"The game wasn't the best, I think it was very flat, but their first goal raised it and it was an entertaining 15 or 20 minutes towards the end."

Harriman then revealed what may have led to his side's initial flat performance.

"There was a bit of trouble getting to the game, a lot of the boys got stuck on the M6, so they were late and was quite a rushed warm-up," he revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talk about having to start well, but if we don't then we have to stay in games and we did that.

"At half-time there wasn't a lot we had done wrong, we just needed to be a little better on the ball, especially in the final third.

"We just needed more energy as it was really flat, and I don't know what it was, whether it is the boys being stuck in cars for a while, and we have had two long away trips in a row.

"Their first goal was what the game needed, it was a spark, and we are lucky to be on the right side of it this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both goals came as a result of set-pieces, and the Diamonds boss added: "It just shows the commitment of the boys, the second one especially

"We have to have commitment in both boxes to put your body on the line, and we did that there.

"We didn't let the ball go out, we kept it bouncing around and it has fell to Tarik and it is a hell of a finish, any striker would be proud of that.

"We can take this now and move forward."

After four straight away games, Diamonds return to Hayden Road for the first time since August 26 on Tuesday night when they host Grantham Town (ko 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels like we haven't been at Hayden Road for ages," said Harriman. "We have had three away trips in a row, so hopefully we can build on Saturday.

"We are in a good place, there is belief in the team, belief in the staff and we are enjoying the ride."

Saturday’s win saw Diamonds climb to seventh in the table, two points outside the play-offs.