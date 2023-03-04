Defeat for Poppies and Diamonds, but Steelmen win to close in on play-offs

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover

The Bulls netted the only goal of a tight game 10 minutes into the second half at Edgar Street, and with virtually all of the teams below them claiming at least a point, it was a bad day for Lee Glover's men.

The Poppies remain 18th in the table, but are now just four points above the drop zone.

The day's big winners down at the bottom were Leamington, who thrashed Curzon Ashton 4-1 to jump out of the relegation zone, while there were draws for Boston United, Farsley Celtic and Blyth Spartans.

The only losers in the bottom six were Bradford (Park Avenue), who lost 1-0 at Peterborough Sports.

A tight first-half ended goalless, with the Poppies doing well to withstand some early pressure from the home side.

There were also chances for Glover's side though, with Jimmy Knowles going close early on before Frankie Maguire saw his shot fizz just over the bar 10 minutes before the break.

Hereford made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second-half, Kane Thompson-Sommers heading home at the far post, and that was how it stayed.

Corby Town claimed a fourth straight win to move to within three points of the pay-off places in the Pitching-In Northern League Midland Division.

The Steelmen were 1-0 winners at third-from bottom Dereham Town, and it was former Dereham player Toby Hillard who netted the only goal on 35 minutes.

Corby made ground on Boldmere and Coleshill directly above them, as they both dropped two points in 1-1 draws.

In the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central it was another bad day for Chris Nunn and AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they lost 4-1 at home to Mickleover.Diamonds had gone in at half-time level, thanks to Bogdan Marian's leveller two minutes into stoppage time at Hayden Road.

Marian was first to react after James Burnside's effort was cleared, gleefully smashing the ball home.

Diamonds had been trailing from as early as the fifth minute, Mickelover taking the lead when Andrew Dales' shot from 12 yards found the net.

The visitors could have extended their lead but for a couple of smart saves from Dean Snedker, but Diamonds also had chances at the other end.

Seven minutes into the second half Mickelover regained the lead, Stuart Beavon converting from the penalty spot.

The goal was a body blow for Diamonds, and they soon found themselves 3-1 behind, Dales once again on the mark, pouncing on a loose ball, striding forward and finding the target.

On 64 minutes it was 4-1, Pablo Mills drilling home at the far post.