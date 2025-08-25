Day to forget on and off the pitch as Kettering Town are beaten by the Bees

Leon Lobjoit in action for Kettering against Harborough Town (Picture: Phil Passingham)

It was a desperate afternoon on and off the pitch for Kettering Town as a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Harborough Town was marred by a lengthy stoppage due to an alledged racist comment towards the officials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees are becoming a bit of a bogey team for Kettering, as they once again outclassed their more established rivals and kept Simon Hollyhead's much lauded attacking outfit at bay - reducing them to only one effort on target in the second half.

Indeed, praise needs to be heaped on Mitch Austin's squad who defended brilliantly throughout the game and could have scored more had summer signing Brad Hickey found his shooting boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies did enjoy the first attack of the game after just three minutes when Kai Fifield and Jamar Loza linked well with a lightening attack but it resulted only in a corner that was eventually cleared.

Harborough Town celebrate their winning goal (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Danny Newton had the first effort for the visitors on 19 minutes shooting from just inside the area but it was paried away by Jason Alexander.

But there was nothing the Kettering keeper could do nine minutes later when the Bees took the lead.

Dempsey Arlott-John who had been excellent on the right, floated in a cross and Newton was on hand to glance a header beyond the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now behind, Kettering had their best period of the match just before half time but still couldn't produce an outstanding chance.

Wes York battles for the ball (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Loza's attempted lob over Elliott Taylor went wide of the upright on 44 minutes.

Two minutes later Fifield was facing goal on the edge of the area but couldn't get a clean shot away and Taylor greatfully dived onto the ball.

Harborough's defence continued to repel Kettering in the second half as long balls and hopeful crosses were easily cut out by the experienced Liam Dolman, who does this sort of thing in his sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile Ranger, who was the Poppies only target man, was ripped off the field shortly after the restart to make it doubley frustrating to watch for Kettering fans.

Simon Hollyhead suffered a first defeat as Kettering Town manager (Picture: Peter Short)

Two efforts on target in quick succession from Arlott-John and Hickey both needed saving low down by Alexander and Harborough looked dangerous on the break.

On 67 minutes the match took an unwanted turn and was stopped by referee Robert Pealing, after an alleged racist comment was made towards colleague James Green.

The official was clearly distraught by the situation and at one point the game did not look like it would finish to a conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally the game did restart after a 16 minute break and it was the visitors who left the traps quicker when Hickey looked for all money like doubling the lead with Alexander on the floor but the Harborough midfielder could only hit the side netting.

Another save was needed from Alexander on 85 minutes from Arlott-John and at this point the Poppies looked unlikely to score before Christmas.

Leon Lobjoit fired over the bar on the third of 17 minutes of stoppage time and that appeared to be it for Kettering.

But there was time for another chance to snatch a late point but when Alfie Lewis final sent Kettering's first shot goalwards through a sea of players from just 12 yards out, substitute James Taylor was there to hack the ball off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth Kettering deserved nothing from the game and the woeful quality of set-pieces and the inability to be aggressive at home against a robust defence is of concern.

But no one is going to win all 42 league games and fans can forgive the odd below par performance.

Right now the issue that needs resolving immediately is the behaviour of 'fans' especially on big occassions that attract unwelcome attention.

Rest assure the club committee will work tirelessly.

Kettering will hope they've had their one and only poor showing for the forseeable future as they travel to Long Eaton in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

A chance to make more good memories and show the best of Kettering Town.