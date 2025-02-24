Daire delivers late, late knockout blow as high-flying Steelmen sink Shepshed

Tendai Daire scored the last-gasp winner for Corby Town at Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Tendai Daire scored a dramatic winner NINE minutes into stoppage time as Corby Town maintained their promotion bid with a 1-0 win at Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.

It looked like Gary Setchell's side would have to settle for a point as they went into the dying seconds tied at 0-0, but a huge long throw was launched into the Shepshed box by Danny Gordon and it was Daire who rose the highest to head home from 10 yards out.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Steelmen squad and travelling supporters, and ensured Corby stay second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, three points clear of third-placed Long Eaton United with two games in hand.

With sixth-placed Anstey Nomads suffering a shock 5-0 home defeat to Long Eaton, the gap between the Steelmen and sixth place is now a sizeable 10 points, meaning it was a very good day for Setchell and his players.

"That is a really, really good win," the Steelmen boss told @CorbyTownFC. "It was not a great spectacle but we knew that before we came here, we spoke before the game that it would be like the Rushden & Diamonds' Boxing Day match.

"Shepshed are a team full of enthusiasm, full of fight and they are a together bunch.

"They haven't really got anything to play for and those teams are sometimes dangerous. They beat Worcester here last week 1-0, and we knew it was going to be difficult.

"In the first half we dominated territory and we dominated the game really, but in the second half it was an even affair.

"Ross Durant has pulled off an unbelievable save, probably one of the best I have seen. I have to say it was world-class.

"We have then kept plugging away, we kept putting the ball in good areas and we have won the throw in, and probably that was going to be our most likely way of scoring, from a set-piece or a long throw."

The win was a great response to the previous week's 3-2 defeat at Long Eaton, and Setchell was delighted with his team's defensive display.

"The back four was really good, we won every first ball, we won a lot of the second balls, and in a game that was devoid of quality from both teams we have ground a result that we probably wouldn't have done this time last year," said the Corby boss.

"I am really pleased as that is a great three points.

"It wasn't a great performance, but it's not about performances at this stage of the season, it's about the three points."

The Steelmen have a free week before returning to action on Saturday with a home date against fellow promotion-chasers Darlaston (ko 3pm), who fought out a 1-1 home draw with Wellingborough Town at the weekend.

LIke Corby, the Doughboys left it late to get their reward on the road, with substitute Tyler Winters popping up with an 82nd-minute equaliser to secure a share of the spoils.

Darlaston had take the lead on the stroke of half-time throgh the in-form Aaron Bishop, but Jake Stone's side fought back to claim a point and stay eighth in the table.

They remain five points off the top five ahead of a home date with Hinckley LRFC at the Dog & Duck on Saturday (ko 3pm).

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who were without a game on Saturday, host Hinckley at Hayden Road on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).