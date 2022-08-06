Cup exit ‘a bit of a disastrous result’ for Corby

Manager Lee Attenborough on the sidelines during Corby Town's FA Cup defeat to AFC Mansfield. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Attenborough’s first competitive game in charge at Steel Park ended with them exiting the Emirates FA Cup in the extra preliminary round.

The Steelmen dominated for long periods and hit the post with a Tristan Thompson-Matthews effort in the first half.

But they were unable to make their possession count and the United Counties League visitors produced a smash-and-grab in the final minute when Sam Ackroyd scored the winner from close-range.

“To say it’s a disappointment is a huge understatement,” said Attenborough as no fewer than 10 debutants were included in his starting line-up.

“It’s a bit of a disastrous result really and I said to the players that it’s not a game of possession or chances, it’s about putting the ball away.

“We came up against a team who defended properly. They threw their bodies in the way of things and their goalkeeper made a couple of decent saves.

“But we weren’t ruthless enough, that’s the long and short of it. We hit the post in the first half but ultimately it’s not gone in.

“Then we have had a lapse in concentration and it’s not been a great day at the office.”

Corby’s lack of punch in front of goal wasn’t helped by summer signings Jordan Macleod and Tristan Dunkley missing out through injury.

But Attenborough was in no mood for excuses.

He added: “”I am not going to stand here and say it’s because so-and-so was missing.

“The lads on the pitch are there for a reason because they are supposed to be good enough to play at this level.

“They also know we have players to come back so they should be champing at the bit as far as I’m concerned.

“You can’t put as many balls across the six-yard box as we did and not have someone crashing in to put it in the net.