Culverhouse still hoping to add new faces as Kettering Town face Southport

Kettering Town are straight back into action tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies face a tough test as they take on sixth-placed Southport at Latimer Park (7.45pm kick-off).

But they will go into the game buoyed by Ian Culverhouse’s first win since taking charge after Decarrey Sheriff’s second-half goal earned them a 1-0 success at Darlington on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend, the Poppies completed the loan signing of Peterborough United youngster Charlie O’Connell while forward Lauric Diakiesse re-signed for the club.

Diakiesse was introduced as a second-half substitute along with defender Chris Smith after a goalless first half and the striker played a role in setting up Sheriff for the winner while O’Connell also came on as a late substitute.

But Culverhouse insists more fresh faces are still needed at Latimer Park despite being impressed with what he saw after changes were made at Darlingtom.

Following Saturday’s win, Culverhouse said: “Louric was excellent.

“He has to work on his play a little bit more but he knows that. But he’s a strong boy and a strong runner.

“Charlie came on and he can play in numerous positions so we are delighted to have him here for a month.

“It’s a relentless league and it’s Tuesday-Saturday, Tuesday-Saturday for us for a while. It’s going to be hard.

“The boys need a little bit of help so we are still trying to bring one or two in but if they show the same endeavour and enthusiasm then they will do the club proud.”

The Poppies did complete a bit of business yesterday as George Cooper's loan deal from Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield Town was extended for a further month.