Culverhouse secures first win as Kettering Town boss, Diamonds continue charge up the table, narrow defeat for Corby Town

Ian Culverhouse picked up his first win as Kettering Town manager as the Poppies ended a long wait for victory over Darlington.

Decarrey Sheriff smashed home the only goal of the game with 70 minutes on the clock as Town left Blackwell Meadows with three points - their first victory over the Quakers since 1989.

The result leaves Kettering 10th in the National League North, five points off the play-offs with a game in hand on seventh-place Boston United.

Rushden & Diamonds' charge up the Southern League Premier Central continued with a 2-0 win over visitors Stourbridge.

Alex Collard and Nathan Tshikuna were Diamonds' matchwinners as Andy Peaks' side sit level on points with fifth-place Alvechurch with the luxury of two games in hand.

Corby Town were beaten 3-2 at Northern Premier League Midlands hosts Chasetown.