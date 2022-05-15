Culverhouse leaves Kettering Town

Ian Culverhouse has left Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

In a statement released today (Sunday) the Poppies confirmed they have “parted company” with boss Culverhouse while assistant-manager Paul Bastock and coach Joe Simpson have also departed Latimer Park.

Culverhouse took over at Kettering soon after Paul Cox left the club to join Boston United in January.

And he so nearly led the Poppies into the Vanarama National League North play-offs as they missed out on a top-seven finish on the final day of the season following a 1-1 draw at Curzon Ashton.

In his 22 games in charge of Kettering, Culverhouse won eight, drew nine and lost five while the team suffered just one defeat in their final 12 matches of the campaign.

He confirmed he was due to hold talks with the club’s hierarchy but it has now been confirmed he won’t be leading the Poppies into the 2022/23 season.

Poppies owner Ritchie Jeune said: “It’s a situation where, in the end, there are fundamental differences between us.

"The relationship between the manager and the club is paramount, if we are to succeed, and we feel that it’s best for everyone, if we look in a different direction.

"I want to thank Ian for everything he has done for us in his short time here and wish him well in his next appointment which, with his qualities, will not be far away.”

In the remainder of the statement, the club said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Ian, Paul, and Joe for their professionalism since coming in at short notice and wish them all the best for their futures.