Culverhouse 'immensely proud' despite Kettering Town's defeat

Ian Culverhouse watches on from the sidelines during Kettering Town's 3-2 defeat at Boston United. Picture by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse felt “immensely proud” of his Kettering Town players’ efforts in the dramatic 3-2 defeat at Boston United at the weekend.

A stormy affair was probably always on the cards with the Poppies going head-to-head with former manager Paul Cox while the local rivals are both in the hunt for a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

Having fallen behind to Scott Pollock’s header, Kettering fought back to lead at half-time through Callum Stead and Connor Johnson.

However, Boston staged a fightback of their own after the break with Keenan Anderson levelling before Johnson was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

And the Pilgrims won it thanks to Luke Shiels’ header nine minutes from full-time, although there was still plenty of drama to come with Kettering reduced to nine men when Gary Stohrer was controversially sent-off for a challenge on Pollock.

Both assistant-manager Paul Bastock and coach Joe Simpson were sent from the touchline for their protests but even then Kettering gave it a go with Jordon Crawford seeing a shot come back off the underside of the crossbar while Alex Brown had an effort cleared off the line.

Despite the defeat, Kettering remain in the play-off mix and Culverhouse struggled to pick fault with their efforts as a six-game unbeaten run was ended.

“I thought the lads really did well to be honest,” the Poppies boss said.

“They really battled well and came out on the wrong side of the result, I thought we deserved something out of the game.

“A draw would have been a fair reflection and I am not sure I agree with some of the comments coming out of their camp that they deserved to win the game, I’m not sure on that one.

“I thought we were always causing them problems on the counters and with our pace up front.

“I was gutted for the lads that we didn’t get anything but I was immensely proud of them.”

Culverhouse, meanwhile, believes there are grounds for an appeal against Stohrer’s late red card as the preparations begin for Saturday’s home clash with Guiseley.

When asked whether he felt the decision was worth appealing, the Kettering manager replied: “I think so, we are looking at it. That will be down to the club to decide on.